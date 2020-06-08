You Can Now Brew Coffee With the Evangelion Crew

According to Nescafé, Shinji likes his coffee black

Ever wondered what kind of coffee the Evangelion pilots drink? Well, wonder no more, because Nescafé has the answers.

The Evangelion series is collaborating with the coffee manufacturing company in order to create limited-edition "Nescafé: Golden Blend Barista" machines with an image of Unit-01 on their sides. The product's website offers recipes for various coffee blends, and also tells you what kind of coffee that Shinji, Asuka, Rei, Kaworu, and Mari prefer. Apparently, Shinji and Asuka both like their coffee black, Rei likes lattes, Kaworu likes espressos, and Mari likes cappuccinos. You learn something new every day.

The product became available to order from the Nescafé online shop at the start of the month, and they will go on sale in electronics retail stores in Japan on June 26, costing 8,980 yen (approximately US$82) apiece.

[Via Nijimen]