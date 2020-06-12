Baki The Grappler Creator Draws Illustration for Rambo: Last Blood Film

Film opens in Japan on June 26

Baki The Grappler manga creator Keisuke Itagaki drew an illustration to promote the Rambo: Last Blood film. He also commented: "Fury and revenge: as long as it has these two things, then Rambo can continue indefinitely. I mean, he doesn't die this time either!"

The film, which is directed by Adrian Grünberg, is the fifth installment in the Rambo franchise and a sequel to the 2008 Rambo film. It follows the story of Vietnam War veteran John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone, who attempts to save his adopted daughter from a Mexican cartel.

The film first opened in the United States on September 20, and will open in Japan on June 26. Posters using Itagaki's illustration will be displayed at theaters in Japan from June 12.

Source: Comic Natalie