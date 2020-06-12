Naruto Singer TiA Announces Marriage

The courtship happened in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown

Japanese pop-singer TiA announced on her blog on Friday that she has gotten married. She wrote the blog post in Japanese, along with the English message: "Today, I have some important news. Yes, I got married. I'm very happy now."

She further mentioned that the person she married was born in the same year as her. He was born on June 10, while she was born on June 11, so she feels that their meeting was "fate." They started dating in February, around the time when self-isolating measures were being implemented in Japan due to COVID-19. They lived together in the same room in Tokyo, and she felt that he supported her while she was dealing with uncertainty about the future. "From the bottom of my heart, I felt that I wanted to give him a smile no matter what happened to him physically," she wrote.

Finally, the singer mentioned that she will continue her singing career even after starting her new life as a married person. She announced that she will hold a "Birthday Special Streaming Live Concert" on TwitCasting on June 27, featuring special guests Norman Edwards Jr. and Patrick Bartley from New York, who will play the drums and saxophone respectively, as well as Rei Yamashita from Japan, who will play the chromatic harmonica. It will cost 5,000 yen (approximately US$46) to watch the stream. TiA also posted a video from her "Believe in Future" live concert stream for free viewers on YouTube .

TiA performed the sixth ending theme "Ryusei" for Naruto , and the second opening theme "Promise" for Yakitate!! Japan . She released her first American debut song "I'm On My Way" on iTunes in 2015.