Eiichiro Oda Shows Off His Drawing Process For One Piece's Latest Color Image

Manga returned on Monday after one-week hiatus

The One Piece staff Twitter and Instagram accounts posted a video of Eiichiro Oda 's drawing process for the color image he drew for Weekly Shonen Jump 's 27th issue, which shipped on Monday. The video reveals that the original plan for the illustration was for Luffy to be the character at the turntable, but during the early draft of the image, it was changed to Sanji.

Check out the full video below:

The manga took a break from serialization in the 26th issue on June 1, and returned for the 27th issue. Oda stated through a message on Twitter on May 6 that because work on the manga is fully analog, the workplace is currently being reorganized to facilitate social distance. Oda said that there may be more interruptions in the manga's publication schedule because of this.