Eiichiro Oda Shows Off His Drawing Process For One Piece's Latest Color Image
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The One Piece staff Twitter and Instagram accounts posted a video of Eiichiro Oda's drawing process for the color image he drew for Weekly Shonen Jump's 27th issue, which shipped on Monday. The video reveals that the original plan for the illustration was for Luffy to be the character at the turntable, but during the early draft of the image, it was changed to Sanji.
好評発売中のWJ27号の巻頭カラー製作過程動画が尾田さんから届いたよ!最初ターンテーブルを回していたのは…?— ONE PIECEスタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) June 9, 2020
今週号のONEPIECEの感想はハッシュタグ #今週のワンピ をつけてガンガン呟いてね!
インスタグラムでもいろんなレア情報公開中だからこっちもチェックしよう!https://t.co/UrteoxToW1 pic.twitter.com/Wd74V8HWwE
✨週刊少年ジャンプ27号発売中📖✨ 表紙&巻頭カラーは『ONE PIECE』❗️ 今週の巻頭カラーの製作過程動画を大公開しちゃうぞ!🤩🎶 現在、公式Twitter&インスタグラムではジャンプ27号の感想を募集中❗️ ハッシュタグ「 #今週のワンピ 」をつけて自由な感想をつぶやこー! ※コミックス派の人はハッシュタグを見る際はネタバレに注意してね #onepiece #ワンピース #漫画 #manga #尾田栄一郎 #eiichirooda #週刊少年ジャンプ #shonenjump #ルフィ #ruffy #ワノ国 #wanokuni #カイドウ #kaidou #イラスト #illustration #カラー # color #comics #magazine
The manga took a break from serialization in the 26th issue on June 1, and returned for the 27th issue. Oda stated through a message on Twitter on May 6 that because work on the manga is fully analog, the workplace is currently being reorganized to facilitate social distance. Oda said that there may be more interruptions in the manga's publication schedule because of this.