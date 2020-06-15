Condom Battler Goro Web Anime Advertises Okamoto Condoms

The Okamoto Condoms brand released a series of short web anime videos on Friday titled Condom Battler Goro . As the title suggests, the anime is about anime characters who fight with condoms in order to promote safe sex in an amusing way, featuring a main character who looks an awful lot like Ash Ketchum and plot devices straight out of Dragon Ball .

Although the episodes are numbered in a way to suggest that this is an epic and long-running series, only four episodes have actually been released, capturing the key moments from the story.

Episode 1: "The Birth of Condom Battler Goro"

Episode 19: "The Survival Exam Commences"

Episode 45: "The Kondomu (Spirit Martial Arts) Championship Tournament Begins"

Episode 56: "Farewell, Beloved Goro"

The story ends with Goro discovering his father... who fatefully did not use a condom, which resulted in his beloved son being born. Goro says a painful farewell, and resolves to keep using condoms until the time comes when he too is prepared not to use them.

Okamoto Condoms is no stranger to making wacky ads; its "Condom Training Camp" series of ads went viral around the world in 2017.

[Via Ryokutya2089]