Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Blu-ray Bonus Includes Hug Pillow Cover

Bundled with 'Complete Limited Edition Version' of 1st blu-ray volume releasing on October 28

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Take's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga announced on Monday that a collector's edition of first volume of the Japanese home video release will bundle a hug pillow cover, called "Sugoi Babumi." ("Babumi" is Japanese Internet slang expressed towards characters with motherly tendencies.) The pillow cover illustration is drawn by the anime's character designer Manabu Kurihara , and it will be bundled only with the "Complete Limited Edition Version" of the blu-ray volume.

Although the titular Uzaki is an underclassman, she treats her senpai like a kid, making the "babumi" descriptor for her hug pillow cover quite fitting.

The other Blu-ray extras for the volume remain the same; the first printing of both versions will have a booklet containing a 16-page comic drawn by Take, a digipack featuring original art drawn by Take and Kurihara, a clear case, audio commentaries, episode preview videos, and a creditless OP video. (Subsequent printings of the normal version will only feature the audio commentaries, episode preview videos, and the creditless OP video.)

Both versions will go on sale in Japan on October 28. The limited edition version will cost 20,000 yen (approximately US$186), which is 7,000 yen more than the regular edition of the first blu-ray volume. Note that the limited edition version cannot be purchased with a DVD; it must be purchased with a blu-ray.

Those who pre-order either version from participating stores will get an A1-sized clear poster illustrated by Take as an extra bonus. The campaign started on Monday and will continue for as long as stocks last. The full list of participating stores is listed on the anime's official website.

The anime will premiere in Japan on July 10.

[Via Otakomu]