Free Comic Book Day 2020 Rescheduled for July 15 through September 9

Original event was postponed due to COVID-19

Diamond Comic Distributors announced on Thursday that its annual Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) event has been rebranded to "Free Comic Book Summer," and will take place from July 15 to September 9. Instead of taking place over one day, it will take place over the summer to accommodate social distancing and store capacity regulations across the United States.

Free Comic Book Summer, or Free Comic Book Day 2020, offers a selection of 47 titles available for free at participating local comic shops across the worldwide. This year's event planned to include the Naruto , Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru , The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess , Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show, The Fox & Little Tanuki , and Sue and Tai-chan manga.

“Every year, Free Comic Book Day is our big event to thank current comics fans, welcome back former fans and invite those new to comics to join the fun,” said Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics. “In this very different year, Free Comic Book Day is more like Free Comic Book Summer... and there's so much fun to discover in this year's FCBD comics! So many cool stories are available for this stretched-out Free Comic Book Day 2020. I'm confident long-time fans and newcomers alike are going to find a story that'll make them want to visit their local comic shop every week! Fans, bring your friends and family and head to your local comic shop every week starting July 15 through September 9 to check out the new, and fantastic, free comics available that week!”

The release of the titles may vary from shop to shop, as retailers are encouraged to release the books as they see fit for their unique circumstances. The event was originally scheduled to take place on May 2 until it was postponed due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Press Release