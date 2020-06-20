Golden Kamuy's Prisoners Get Their Tales Told Ghost Story Style

The stories around the prisoners in Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga are known to be rather macabre, to the extent that they could easily be viewed as horror stories. That's exactly what those stories have become in a recent series of videos that recontextualize the manga as a traditional Japanese ghost story.

There are three videos in the series, each narrated by the professional ghost story teller Junji Inagawa . Note that these videos contain spoilers for the manga.

The first tale is "Bijin Okami Hotel" (Beautiful Proprietress Hotel) and centers on Ienaga Kano.

The second tale, called "Nishin-ryō Renzoku Satsujin Jiken" (Herring Fishing Serial Murder Case), focuses on Henmi Kazuo.

The third tale, called "Kurayami no Tōzoku" (A Thief in the Dark), focuses on Toni Anji.

The chapters in question are also available to read freely in Japanese on Young Jump 's official website.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

Noda launched the ongoing manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014. The television anime adaptation's first season premiered in April 2018. The third season is scheduled to premiere in October.

