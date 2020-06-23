Perennial Tokyo Governor Candidate Cosplays Lelouch for Latest Campaign Poster

Teruki Gotō, a musician who often runs as a perennial candidate in various Japanese elections, cosplayed as the Code Geass character Lelouch Lamperouge in his latest campaign poster for the Tokyo governor election.

He showed off his poster on his YouTube channel on Saturday. The poster reads, in Lelouch's commanding tone: "I, Teruki Gotō, command you: Vote for me."

Gotō states in the video that the photo was taken roughly two years ago, and that he's seen the film version of Code Geass several times now. He said that he chose to cosplay as Lelouch due to the buzz happening around the series at the time.

In the 2016 race for governor of Tokyo, his campaign poster showed him naked while holding a katana over his head. Infamously at the time, his speeches and posters were cut from television coverage due to his verbal profanities and militaristic presentation.

Code Geass tells the story of Lelouch vi Britannia, who is able to control anyone to do what he says after obtaining the mysterious power of the "Geass." The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion TV anime first aired in Japan in October 2006. A second season, called Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 premiered in April 2008. Director Goro Taniguchi and many of the key staff members returned for the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection movie , which opened in Japan in February 2019.

Voting for the 2020 Tokyo governor election will take place on July 5.

[Via Otakomu, J-Cast]