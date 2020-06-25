Interest
Neon Genesis Evangelion Soundtrack 25th Anniversary Box Compiles Rare, New Tracks
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Neon Genesis Evangelion Soundtrack 25th Anniversary Box set compiles five disks of music from the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime. The box compiles rare and difficult-to-find tracks, as well as bonus tracks and newly released songs.
The box set will release in Japan on October 7, costing 9,800 yen (approximately US$91). A sample video has been released on King Amusement Creative's YouTube channel.
In addition, the vocal music collection CD "Evangelion Finally," which features songs by Evangelion theme song singer Yoko Takahashi and Rei Ayanami voice actress Megumi Hayashibara, will compile eight newly released tracks. The CD will come with a special booklet containing an interview with Takahashi and Hayashibara. It will also release on October 7, costing 3,000 yen (approximately US$28).
Source: Anime Recorder