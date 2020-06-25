Neon Genesis Evangelion Soundtrack 25th Anniversary Box Compiles Rare, New Tracks

Goes on sale in Japan on October 7

The Neon Genesis Evangelion Soundtrack 25th Anniversary Box set compiles five disks of music from the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime. The box compiles rare and difficult-to-find tracks, as well as bonus tracks and newly released songs.

The box set will release in Japan on October 7, costing 9,800 yen (approximately US$91). A sample video has been released on King Amusement Creative's YouTube channel.

In addition, the vocal music collection CD " Evangelion Finally," which features songs by Evangelion theme song singer Yoko Takahashi and Rei Ayanami voice actress Megumi Hayashibara , will compile eight newly released tracks. The CD will come with a special booklet containing an interview with Takahashi and Hayashibara. It will also release on October 7, costing 3,000 yen (approximately US$28).

Source: Anime Recorder