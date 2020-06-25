Scott Pilgrim Film Director Hints at Revisiting Series in 'Anime Form'

'There's some plans—and there's nothing official yet—but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way.'

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright told EW on Wednesday that Bryan Lee O'Malley's popular comic book series may be revisited in "anime form."

"There's some plans—and there's nothing official yet—but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way," he said. "We've been talking with Bryan and with Jared for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It's being discussed as we speak."

O'Malley also said that he would like to revisit the characters in comic form. "I sketched Scott early in the pandemic with a huge beard. I think that would be a funny image."

Scott Pilgrim actor Michael Cera indicated that from his understanding "it's hard for anybody to get behind a sequel" to the 2010 live-action film due to underperforming in the box office at the time.

The interview tells an oral history of the development and legacy of the film as cult classic cinema.

O'Malley released the original Scott Pilgrim graphical novel series from 2004 to 2010. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film was released in 2010. In 2018, Anime News Network interviewed O'Malley about his work and his manga influences.

Source: EW