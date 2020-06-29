New Evangelion Attraction Lets You 'Ride' in Unit-01's Entry Plug

Fans can also find synch rate before photo op

Evangelion has had more than its fair share of theme park attractions, but a new one in Kyoto will let fans "ride" directly in Evangelion Unit-01's entry plug. Evangelion Kyoto Base will open at Toei Kyoto Studio Park on October 3.

The new attraction's "Rideable Eva" includes a 15-meter-tall (about 49-foot) bust of Eva Unit-01 emerging from a pool of LCL. NERV's New Kyoto-3 branch in Uzumasa, Kyoto is putting out the call for new pilot recruits. Those who want to try out get a chance to learn their synch rate after undergoing a series of pilot aptitude tests. After learning how likely the are to succeed as an Eva pilot, fans can sit in Unit-01's entry plug for a unique photo op.

On the outside of the Eva bust, visitors have another photo op on Unit-01's extended palm. Three-minute shows at the bust will also simulate Angel battles with water cannons and special effects.

Of course, Eva lovers with deep pockets will have the chance to stock up on more merch when the attraction opens. The collaboration goods include tin trading badges and acrylic figure stands with images of the Evangelion anime's main characters in fancy kimono.

Though fans have to wait until October for the attraction's general opening, "Premium Trial" tickets with a bonus pin will be available to allow access as early as August 1.

The new attraction celebrates the upcoming release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) , Studio Khara 's new Evangelion film. The anime is delayed due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was previously scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

Sources: Toei Kyoto Studio Park's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Comic Natalie