Right Stuf Opens Life-Sized Re:Zero Rem Figure For Pre-Order

Right Stuf Anime has put up a life-sized figure of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- character Rem for pre-order. The "Ukiyo-e" figure shows Rem in a beautiful kimono and holding a real parasol by Kyoto craftsmen at the historical Hiyoshiya company.

Only 10 units of the figure have been authorized to be made, and three of those units are available exclusively through Right Stuf Anime. The U.S.-based anime distribution company is pricing the figure at US$39,999. The item will ship to North America only. Shipping and insurance costs, including duty and taxes, are included in the price. It is scheduled to ship on April 15, 2021.

Right Stuf Anime owner Shawne Kleckner wrote on Twitter that the item will be "shipped directly to you in a custom made crate to protect from damage," possibly referencing a rumored incident when a life-sized Rem figure was damaged in the handling process.

The figure was first sold in Japan last year. She stands at 5'2" (6'9" with her umbrella). The same figure was previously released in Japan at a more economical 1/8 scale.

Source: Email correspondence