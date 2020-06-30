Dengeki Bunko, Aniplex Launch 'I'm the Strongest' Twitter Campaign

Between, and, who has the strongest protagonist?

Between Sword Art Online 's Kirito, The irregular at magic high school 's Tatsuya, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy 's Anos, who would win in a fight? Dengeki Bunko and Aniplex are encouraging anime fans to compare the power levels of these formidable protagonists in a new Twitter campaign which launched on Monday.

The cast your vote, simply access the campaign's website and click the button of the character you're voting for. A tweet should automatically be generated for you to publish. If you're following the official Twitter accounts of Sword Art Online , The irregular at magic high school , and The Misfit of Demon King Academy , you'll be entered into a draw to win a poster signed by the actors who play the characters in question.

Sword Art Online 's Kirito is voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , The irregular at magic high school 's Tatsuya is voiced by Yūichi Nakamura , and The Misfit of Demon King Academy 's Anos is voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki . There are 10 posters being given out altogether, and you'll have until July 25 to cast your votes.

The poster illustration is shown below:

The website also features a cute single-page manga where the boys show off their preferred weapons while the female characters cheer them on:

The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime will premiere in Japan on July 4. Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 will premiere on July 11. Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Raihōsha-hen ( The irregular at magic high school : Visitor Arc ) will premiere in October.

Source: Saikyо̄ wa Ore da campaign website