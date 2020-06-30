FMA Winry Rockbell Voice Actor Megumi Takamoto Announces Her Marriage

Voice actress Megumi Takamoto (34), who is best known for playing Winry Rockbell in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , announced on Twitter on Monday that she got married to a person outside the industry in February.

"Apologies for the belated announcement; due to the influence of coronavirus, my public and private life are in a state of disruption," she wrote. "I will continue to put my all into my voice acting, so I appreciate your continued support."

She also celebrated the birthday of Hetalia - Axis Powers character Seychelles (named after the African country of the same name), and mentioned, "If I were to go on a honeymoon, it would be nice to go to Seychelles' house... I'd have a ball just lazing around."

Besides her role as Winry Rockbell, Takamoto is known for playing Chao Lingshen in the various Negima! Magister Negi Magi anime adaptations. She also played Mimori Unyū in Sket Dance , Misaki Sawakura in White Album , and Charlotte Blue in Unbreakable Machine-Doll .

[Via Otakomu]