Make Your Wedding a Moonlight Romance with Sailor Moon's Wedding Dress

Wedding dress rental service Mariarosa is putting up Sailor Moon -themed wedding dress and tuxedos for rent in dress shops across Japan starting from August. The dress designs were personally supervised by Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi herself.

The dress lineup comes with multiple varieties, as follows:



Princess Serenity Model

Sailor Moon Model

5 Sailor Guardians and Chibi Moon Image Dress

4 Outer Solar System Guardians Image Dress

Luna (Princess Kaguya's Lover ver.)

Usagi and Mamoru's Wedding Ceremony Model

The groom also has some options shown below:



Tuxedo Mask Model

Usagi and Mamoru's Wedding Ceremony Model

The Wedding Ceremony designs are based on the outfits seen in the manga's final panel.

Mariarosa will also offer additional accessories to be paired with each individual design. The "Pretty Guardians" official Sailor Moon fanclub will hold a lottery to give away 50 wedding design catalogs otherwise not available for sale.

The third Sailor Moon Crystal season, which featured a new staff and focused on the Death Busters arc (also called the Infinity arc), premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll , Niconico , and Hulu streamed the season. The three services and others streamed the first two Sailor Moon Crystal seasons overseas as they debuted online in Japan.

Viz Media licensed all three seasons for release in North America. The company released the first season of Sailor Moon Crystal on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Disc combo pack in August 2016, the second season in February 2017, and the third season in December 2017.

The upcoming two-part film project will take the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga. The first film Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) will open on January 8, 2021. Additionally, Toei Animation announced that the second film will open on February 11, 2021.

