Lio and Galo Celebrate 1 Year of Promare--as Sanrio-Style Characters

Is there anything that can't fit in the Sanrio aesthetic? The cute mascots have collaborated to create even cuter merchandise for series like BEASTARS , Digimon , My Hero Academia , Bungo Stray Dogs and more. The latest characters to join Hello Kitty and the gang are Lio and Galo, the main characters from Trigger 's immensely popular action anime film Promare .

The firefighter and revolutionary are celebrating the film's first anniversary with Sanrio mascots Little Twin Stars. The artwork shows Galo and Lio toasting in front of a giant cake and surrounded by pastel gifts. The artwork was overseen by Promare character designer Shigeto Koyama .

The artwork will be featured on merchandise that will go on sale at THE Character SHOP on the third floor inside the P'PARCO store in Ikebukuro on July 23. The actual merchandise variety will be revealed soon.

Source: THE Character Shop via Nijimen