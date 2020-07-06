Fire Force Squad Gets Into Pacific League Baseball

The Fire Force anime is collaborating with the Pacific League professional Japanese baseball league. To celebrate the occasion, the anime has released images of the main characters dressed in the uniforms of the six teams. The idea comes from Japanese wordplay; in baseball, the athlete who makes an appearance when the team is in trouble is called a "firefighter."

The character art depicted is as follows: Shinra Kasukabe as the Saitama Seibu Lions, Arthur Boyle as the Chiba Lotte Marines, Akitaru Ōbi as the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles , Takehisa Hinawa as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, Maki Oze as the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, and Iris as the Orix Buffaloes.

Baseball stadiums are currently selling original Fire Force merchandise. Pacific League also has plans to release a television ad with the "firefighters" concept.

Fire Force 's new season will premiere in Japan on July 3.

