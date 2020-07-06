The Promised Neverland's Krone Takes Over Shibuya

Posters from the live-action film of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga are taking over a number of locations in Shibuya as of Friday.

The image featured is from the film's latest 15-second ad, which shows caretaker Krone looking for the kids. As her head tilts and she stares piercingly into the camera, the words "Found you" show up onscreen. Krone's eerie stare will follow you in locations such as the elevator inside Shibuya's Animate building, the gaps between buildings, and the covers of vending machines. Large-scale posters and billboard ads will also appear in and around Shibuya station.

Krone is played in the live-action film by comedian and actress Naomi Watanabe. The film will open in theaters in Japan on December 18.

The ad debuted on the same day the manga's 19th collected volume released in Japan. The manga series ended last month. The 20th and final volume will ship on October 2.

Yūichirō Hirakawa (live-action ERASED film, live-action Rookies series) is directing the film. Noriko Gotou is penning the film's script. Hirakawa and Gotou worked together on the live-action ERASED film. The film will shift the story's rule about orphans having to "ship" at the age of 12 to the age of 16.

Source: Comic Natalie