Tie the Knot with Evangelion's Spear of Longinus Engagement, Wedding Rings

The Spear of Longinus depicted in the Evangelion series has inspired forks, picks, tweezers, and real-life recreations. Now the latest merch item to be inspired by it is engagement and wedding rings.

U-TREASURE is releasing the "Spear of Longinus/Solitaire Ring" and "Spear of Longinus/Pair Ring" items through its Shinjuku branch and online store. In the Solitaire Ring, the Spear of Longinus protrudes from the ring's diamond band. In the Pair Ring, the entire ring is made to resemble the design of the spear.

The Solitaire Ring comes in two forms: a Platinum 950 and 18 Karat pink gold ring, priced at 330,000 yen (approximately US$3,077), or a silver and cubic zirconia ring priced at 16,500 yen (approximately US$153). The Pair Ring's Platinum 950 and 18 Karat pink gold version costs 132,000 yen (approximately US$1230), while its silver version costs 16,500 yen (approximately US$153). The silver rings are only available through online order from July 8 to 28.

Source: Comic Natalie