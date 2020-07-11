Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Produces Fishing Etiquette Pamphlet with Japanese Government

The Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater fishing-themed anime announced on its official website on Tuesday that it has produced a tie-up pamphlet in collaboration with the Fisheries Agency (a child agency of the Japanese government's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries). The pamphlet, which details fishing rules and etiquette, features an original illustration for the anime on its cover, as well as character art and commentary inside.

A digital version of the pamphlet can be downloaded from the Fisheries Agency's official website. Physical versions will be distributed for free at fishing-related events, seminars, and stores starting from early July.

The anime premiered on April 7. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it describes the anime:

Based on the manga of the same name by Yasuyuki Kosaka , the series follows Hina Tsurugi, a first-year student who moves to a town by the sea. While Tsurugi is more of an “indoor kid” who enjoys things like arts and crafts, she is suddenly thrown into the world of fishing when an older student, Yuuki Kuroiwa, invites her to be a part of the school's fishing club.

The anime delayed airings of its fourth episode and onward until further notice due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the anime's production. The fourth episode was originally scheduled for April 28, but will now premiere on July 28.

Kosaka launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine in February 2017 as his first series.