Oregairu Author Hints at Fanservice to Expect From My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax! Anime

My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. , or Oregairu for short) author Wataru Watari was interviewed by Megami Magazine regarding what to expect from the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax ( Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan ) anime. One question in particular centered on fanservice ; the interviewer asked: "It appears that Climax will have serious developments overall, but are there any plans to insert fanservice scenes such as a swimsuit episode to serve as a breather?"

Watari's amusing response is translated as follows:

Those of you who have already read the original novels may be aware of this already, but there are hardly any fanservice elements that can be readily appreciated through a visual perspective. But if you squint mentally and looks at things through the 'feels' filter, you'll be able to sense the feels in every part of the acting, from the expressions to the breathing, the hand movements, and the voices. The feels are undoubtedly the reward. In one particular episode of Climax , an impromptu rap battle unfolds between Hachiman and Tamanawa. It is utterly incomprehensible. For me, it's the ultimate breather, but it is decidedly not fanservice , so it doesn't count.

In the interview, Watari also recounted his experience attending the production meetings and voice recording sessions, remarking that despite the five-year gap between between the anime's second and third seasons, everyone was well-acquainted, and the work resumed so smoothly that it was like there had never been a break. Furthermore, he remarked that Climax is so rich with detail that rather than pick out any particular scene that he believes shows off the appeal of the heroines, he would rather the viewers come up with their own personal list of favorite scenes.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax premiered in Japan on Thursday. Kei Oikawa ( Hinamatsuri , Outbreak Company ) is returning from the second season to direct the new season at studio feel. ( Brains Base animated the first season.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Hinamatsuri , The Quintessential Quintuplets ), a scriptwriter on the second season, is supervising the series scripts. Yuichi Tanaka ( A Certain Magical Index , A Certain Scientific Railgun ) is also returning from the second season as character designer.