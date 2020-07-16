Akiba Zettai Maid Café Suspends Business as Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Japan reports a record 243 new COVID-19 cases last Friday

The Akiba Zettai maid café announced on its website last Sunday that it has suspended business while its employees undergo a test for COVID-19. On Monday, it confirmed that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

The employee last went to work on July 8. The next day, they reported feeling ill, and have not attended work since. The company is working with the health center to ascertain the situation; the health center has determined that the employee had not been in close contact with any visitors to the venue.

The notice stated that the café is suspending business in order to "double-check the safety measures." It promised to keep the public updated on further developments.

Earlier this month, the popular maid café "@home cafe" announced that three of its employees had contracted COVID-19. Three other employees were confirmed to have contracted the virus on June 26, bringing the total number of infected employees to six. In the notice, Infinia stated that the employees who are at risk of the virus have been made to stay home since June 26, and that the company has received confirmation from the health center that it is safe to continue running the business.

Japan reported a record 243 new COVID-19 cases last Friday. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has urged residents to refrain from visiting nightlife establishments after it was found that the number of patients who had visited nightlife establishments such as host clubs was increasing. The Asahi Shimbun also reports that besides the cases connected to those establishments, there has also been a steady increase in cases contracted through Akihabara's maid cafés.

Source: Akiba Zettai official website (Link 2) via Otakomu