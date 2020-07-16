Exclusive Dragon Ball Figures Cause Site Outage at Premium Bandai USA

Store pages for SDCC exclusive figures were down for one hour

Bandai's Tamashii Nations line of collectibles reported on its Twitter account on Friday that its site was experiencing an outage. The notice came eight minutes after Premium Bandai USA launched preorders for its range of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)'s "[email protected]" exclusive figures.

An hour after the message regarding the outage, the account reported that Premium Bandai was incorrectly showing items as "out of stock." It stated that the issue has been corrected, and the items are now appearing in the shop.

Tamashii Nations previewed the range of Dragon Ball figures in the tweet video below:

Premium Bandai opened its U.S.-based online store, called Premium Bandai USA, in April.

Source: Tamashii Nations' official Twitter account