Interest
Exclusive Dragon Ball Figures Cause Site Outage at Premium Bandai USA
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Bandai's Tamashii Nations line of collectibles reported on its Twitter account on Friday that its site was experiencing an outage. The notice came eight minutes after Premium Bandai USA launched preorders for its range of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC)'s "[email protected]" exclusive figures.
An hour after the message regarding the outage, the account reported that Premium Bandai was incorrectly showing items as "out of stock." It stated that the issue has been corrected, and the items are now appearing in the shop.
Tamashii Nations previewed the range of Dragon Ball figures in the tweet video below:
[email protected] Exclusives preorders are now open!! Which ones are you getting? https://t.co/ol1WesLHPe pic.twitter.com/q8SeKN8dWN— TamashiiNations (@TamashiiNations) July 17, 2020
SDCC Exclusives go live at 6pm PST. Links Below;— TamashiiNations (@TamashiiNations) July 16, 2020
Goku https://t.co/bOIrMP8GxD
Android 17 https://t.co/7lfVfVimjN
Android 18 https://t.co/gdR0TSem4S
Broly https://t.co/On5eYrfkNq
Vegito https://t.co/Es7P9EEInT
Godzilla https://t.co/v8bjYmxm5o
Stand set https://t.co/LYHk7OUN3i pic.twitter.com/e6V8YLEG5J
Premium Bandai opened its U.S.-based online store, called Premium Bandai USA, in April.
Source: Tamashii Nations' official Twitter account