Fate/Grand Order Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Weekly Shonen Magazine

The Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2020 event might be canceled due to COVID-19, but the popular smartphone game is celebrating its 5th anniversary with five new projects in collaboration with Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine , as follows:

Series character designer Takashi Takeuchi will draw a poster for the magazine's 34th issue, which will ship on July 22. The magazine staff will give out reproduced artwork of the poster to everyone who applies for it. Details will be shared in the issue. The 34th issue will feature a manga about the popular character Scáthach featuring an all-new story The 35th issue, which will ship on July 27, will publish a special side story for the Fate/Grand Order: Turas Réalta - manga by Takeshi Kawaguchi . Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine 's September issue, which will ship on August 7, will feature a color page and back cover art for Fate/Grand Order: Turas Réalta -. The issue will also feature an interview with WINFANWORKS , a company which has created designs and logos for Fate/Grand Order and other Type-Moon works. Users of Kodansha 's Manga Pocket app will receive a present on August 9 related to the Fate/Grand Order-Epic of Remnant- Ashu Tokuiten III Shizenketsuga Butai Shimōsa Kuni: Eirei Kengō Nanaban Shōbu" (Fate/Grand Order -Epic of Remnant- Subspecies Singularity III: Scene of a Deadly Battle Shimosa: Contest Between Spirits of Seven Master Swordsman) manga which is currently serializing through the app.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired various anime adaptations. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram , the first film in a two-part project, will open on August 15. The game is also inspiring the upcoming Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime.

Sources: Weekly Shonen Magazine, Comic Natalie