Overlord Voice Actress Yumi Hara Gives Birth to Her 1st Child

Voice actress Yumi Hara (35) announced on her blog that she recently gave birth to her first child, who is a boy.

"I was worried about it when I was pregnant because of the current state of the world, but I am so happy to give birth to my child safely," she wrote. "I'm experiencing all sorts of things for the first time, and every day is exciting, but I will do my best to raise my child properly."

She thanked everyone who helped her throughout her pregnancy, as well as those who assisted her with recording during COVID-19. She also thanked all of her fans for their support.

Hara announced her marriage last year. Her husband is an office worker not involved in the entertainment industry. Hara plans to continue with her career as a voice actress, although in 2018 she announced that she would quit her music career to focus on voice acting.

Fans know her best as the voice of Albedo in the Overlord anime series and Takane Shijō in The [email protected] franchise. She's also the voice of Lilith Asami in Trinity Seven and starred in Val x Love as Futaba Saotome. She has been active as a voice actor since 2008, and has released nine singles and three albums.

Sources: Yumi Hara's blog, Sponichi via Hachima Kikō