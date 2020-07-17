Precure Voice Actress Kanako Miyamoto Announces Birth of Her 1st Child

Actress of Makoto Kenzaki/Cure Sword in Dokidoki! Precure announced her marriage in February 2019

Singer and voice actress Kanako Miyamoto wrote on her blog on Friday that she has successfully given birth to her first child. She noted that due to the current situation in the world, she couldn't have people attending the childbirth, but that it was thanks to the support of others that she is now able to safely hold her child in her arms.

"I'm going to keep doing my best so that I can be a good example to my child. I hope you can keep watching over me," she wrote. "The unforeseen disasters and illnesses will continue, but I hope that you and all of the people you hold dear can stay safe. Take care of yourselves."

Miyamoto is best known for her role as Makoto Kenzaki/Cure Sword in Dokidoki! Precure, but before her acting appearance in the magical girl series, she sang theme songs for the Yes! Precure 5 anime and its sequel. Some of the roles she played include Kō Sawatari on Tamayura, Hana Sasayama on Mangirl!, and Glossam X2 in Robot Girls Z. She announced her marriage to a person outside the entertainment industry in February 2019.

She went on a 14-month break from February 2014 to July 2015 due to her health having deteriorated since late 2013.

Source: Kanako Miyamoto's official blog