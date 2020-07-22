Black-Owned Anime Studio D'Art Shtajio Animates The Weeknd's 'Snowchild' Music Video

Musical artist The Weeknd dropped the music video for his new track "Snowchild" off his recent album After Hours on Wednesday. The music video serves as a retrospective on Abel Tesfaye's career brought to life by Japan-based anime studio D'Art Shtajio.

D'Art Shtajio was founded by Arthell Isom , Darnell Isom, and Henry Thurlow in 2016 and is the first Black-owned animation studio in Japan. The staff have produced the "Indigo Ignited" short, the pilot episode for Nikolas A. Draper-Ivey and writer Tre McIntosh's comic XOGeneSYS , Sturgill Simpson's Sound & Fury anthology, and other shorts.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album After Hours on March 20. The album is the artist's fourth number-one album and the highest-selling album of 2020 in first-week sales so far.

