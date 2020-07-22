One Piece Commemorates 'One Piece Day' With New Visual

July 22 is considered anniversary of manga's debut

Since 2017, the Japan Anniversary Association has acknowledged July 22 as " One Piece Day," commemorating the anniversary of the manga's debut (although the manga actually launched on July 19, 1997, it was advertised as launching on July 22). This year, One Piece is celebrating its special day with a new visual inspired by the Wano Country arc, with the characters wearing traditional Japanese-style clothing.

The visual is inspiring merchandise in Japan; Ichiban Kuji's " One Piece Full Force" lineup will include figures based on the visual. The merchandise lottery will commence from August 5. The Japanese keyboard and emoji app Simeji is allowing users to freely download three skins based on the visual.

One Piece 's official YouTube channel streamed a special program on Wednesday, celebrating the series' 23rd anniversary. Luffy voice actress Mayumi Tanaka and Usopp voice actor Kappei Yamaguchi participated in a live voice recording challenge.

The series has also launched a social media campaign, starting several hashtags, including #ONEPIECEで、つながろう! (Let's Connect through One Piece ) and #アフレコワンピース (Voice Recording One Piece ). The former hashtag encourages users to post images, cosplay, and any other form of fan expression. The latter hashtag encourages fans in Japan to record themselves voicing the lines in two sample videos, available to download through the project's website. LINE app will sell stamps based on the Wano Country arc from July 28.

