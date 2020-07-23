Limited-Time Inuyasha Café Opens in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya

The year of Inuyasha revitalization continues as the series gets collaboration cafés in Japan. The limited-time cafés will open in Osaka's "THE GUEST cafe&diner" from July 30 to September 22, in Shibuya's TOKYO PARADE goods&cafe" from August 6 to October 6, and in Nagoya's "THE GUEST cafe&diner" from October 8 to November 29.

The food and drink menu items draw from the characters and setting of the series. The menu items include Inuyasha's beef sandwich, Sesshomaru's cold pasta, Kiba's hurricane plate (consisting of raw ham and fried cheese), Shippo's baked curry, the "Inuyasha, sit!" parfait, the Wind Tunnel chocolate cake, Sango and Kohaku's Gateau chocolat, the Naraku mousse plate, Inuyasha's cranberry soda float, Sesshomaru's Calpis Soda float, Miroku's grape soda float, Kirara's mixed fruit juice, and a hot latte with random character art from a selection of 12.

As fans of the series may know, Inuyasha changes form on the New Moon every month. The cafés offer variations on Inuyasha's beef sandwich and cranberry soda float on certain days. Check the individual café websites (Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya) for more details and the timetable.

The cafés also offer a lineup of merch which can be purchased at the storefronts during business hours or through the Parco Online Store starting from July 30. Items available for purchase include the cups and saucers that come with Inuyasha's beef sandwich or Sesshomaru's cold pasta, as well as Sango's poison gas mask (also useful for fighting COVID-19) and traditional wooden "kifuda" charms with character art on them. An array of key holders, badges, coasters, acrylic stands, clear tumbler cups, hand towels, tote bags, postcards, clear files, decorative envelopes, magnets, stickers, smartphone rings, and mask cases are also available for sale.

The Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Han'yō no Yasha Hime ) anime spinoff of Inuyasha will air on the YTV / NTV network on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST (4:30 a.m. EDT) this fall. The franchise has also recently inspired a smartphone game and a stage play.

Source: Comic Natalie