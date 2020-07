Fate/Grand Order Wraps Up Nationwide Newspaper Ad Campaign

Different Servants have appeared in regional papers across Japan

In light of the possible cancellation of Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2020,the hit mobile game is celebrating its fifth anniversary in a variety of ways. The first wave of tie-ins was announced in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine last week and includes a poster by series character designer Takashi Takeuchi , a manga starring Scáthach, a special side story for the Fate/Grand Order: Turas Réalta - manga by Takeshi Kawaguchi , an interview with WINFANWORKS , and a gift for users of Kodansha 's Manga Pocket app.

Additionally, the mobile game launched its "under the same sky" project of full-page newspaper ads placed in regional newspapers around Japan. Each color ad is unique and focuses on a different character from the game. The final set of ads were published in the Kansai area papers this week. Fate/Grand Order fans across Japan have shared the color images from the first ad featuring Mash Kyrielight in the morning edition of Yomiuri Shimbun in early May.

[Via Nijimen]