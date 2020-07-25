Attack on Titan Releases Shochu Liquor in Collaboration with Oimatsu Brewing

The Attack on Titan series is collaborating with the Oita-based sake brewery Oimatsu Brewing to release two types of mugi (barley) shochu liquor: Enma Red and Enma Black.

The collaboration stems from Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama 's connection to the Oita Prefecture, where is hometown is located. The Enma Red bottle uses the illustration from the manga's 1st volume cover for its packaging, while the Enma Black bottle uses the 4th volume cover.

The liquor will go on sale through the Likaman sake store chain in Japan starting from August 1. They can be pre-ordered through the company's website. Each bottle costs 1,760 yen (approximately US$16).

Source: Comic Natalie