Official Death Note Wristwatch Comes With Secret Compartment

Just like Light Yagami, you can put secret messages inside the watch

In the Death Note anime and manga series, Light owns a watch with a secret compartment that he can stick messages into. Anime apparel maker SuperGroupies has made sure to recreate that watch with all of its features in their new lineup of Death Note goods.

The goods maker is also selling bags and wallets inspired by Death Note 's motifs and aesthetics, and which also have secret compartments that the user can slip sneaky messages into.

The items are available to order in Japan through SuperGroupies' website from July 20 to August 11. The bags and wallets are expected to ship are expected to ship around November, and cost 13,800 yen (approximately US$128) and 9,800 yen (approximately US$91) respectively. The wristwatch costs 29,800 yen (approximately US$278), and will ship around January, 2021.

Source: Pash! Plus via Livedoor News, Hachima Kikō