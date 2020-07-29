Florida Congressional Candidate Warns of Internet 'Anime Porn' Like 'Dragon Ball Z'

Florida congressional candidate KW Miller warned his nearly 40,000 Twitter followers of the "great deal of anime porn" that exists on the internet. The Independent party candidate for Florida's 18th district pointed to Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation 's Dragon Ball Z as "one of the top issues."

They are now introducing a great deal of anime porn into the internet matrix.



Dragon Ball Z is one of the top issues here.



They are sexualizing cartoon characters to push a depraved agenda on our kids.



What's next? Where will it end? — KW Miller For Congress (FL-18) (@KwCongressional) July 29, 2020

Dragon Ball Z is an anime targeted at children. It does not contain erotic content.

Miller's Twitter account includes a swath of alarmist rhetoric, including accusations that Twitter is "guilty of interfering with a federal election," that conservative politicians in Florida need to seek Miller's endorsement for campaign success, that he has better hair than President Trump, and that all Hollywood actors are pedophiles.

Florida's 18th congressional district is located in the southeastern part of the state and includes the St. Lucie and Martin counties and part of Palm Beach county. Republican Brian Mast is the district's current representative. Democrats Pam Keith and Oz Vazquez are on the ballot for the area's Democratic Primary set for August 18 to decide which will run against Mast and Miller in the general election on November 3.

Source: KW Miller's Twitter account