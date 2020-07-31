Interest
Naruto Triple Feature Collector's Edition Blu-Ray Features Cover Art By Comic Book Artist Whilce Portacio
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Right Stuf Anime posted a listing on Thursday for Viz Media's Naruto Triple Feature Collector's Edition Blu-Ray. The release bundles three films: Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow, Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel, and Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom. The product description states that the cover art was drawn by comic book artist Whilce Portacio (Uncanny X-Men, Iron Man).
The release is available as either a standard edition with a $24.98 RRP or a steelbook edition with a $34.98 RRP. They will include the Naruto: Konoha Sports Festival animated short, as well as commentaries for Legend of the Stone of Gelel and Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom. They are expected to ship on October 6.
Filipino-American comic book artist Whilce Portacio is best known for his work on The Punisher, X-Factor, Iron Man, and The Uncanny X-Men. He co-created the character Bishop with John Byrne for The Uncanny X-Men. He also worked on the "Heroes Reborn" storyline in the Iron Man comics. He was a co-founder of Image Comics, and currently works independently as an artist for Image, Marvel and DC.
Viz previously released a Naruto movie Triple Feature DVD set in 2014. The films first debuted in Japan in 2004, 2005, and 2006 respectively.
[Via Crunchyroll News (Joseph Luster)]