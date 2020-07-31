Naruto Triple Feature Collector's Edition Blu-Ray Features Cover Art By Comic Book Artist Whilce Portacio

Right Stuf Anime posted a listing on Thursday for Viz Media 's Naruto Triple Feature Collector's Edition Blu-Ray. The release bundles three films: Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow , Naruto the Movie: Legend of the Stone of Gelel , and Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom . The product description states that the cover art was drawn by comic book artist Whilce Portacio ( Uncanny X-Men , Iron Man ).

The release is available as either a standard edition with a $24.98 RRP or a steelbook edition with a $34.98 RRP. They will include the Naruto: Konoha Sports Festival animated short, as well as commentaries for Legend of the Stone of Gelel and Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom . They are expected to ship on October 6.

Filipino-American comic book artist Whilce Portacio is best known for his work on The Punisher , X-Factor , Iron Man , and The Uncanny X-Men . He co-created the character Bishop with John Byrne for The Uncanny X-Men . He also worked on the "Heroes Reborn" storyline in the Iron Man comics. He was a co-founder of Image Comics , and currently works independently as an artist for Image, Marvel and DC.

Viz previously released a Naruto movie Triple Feature DVD set in 2014. The films first debuted in Japan in 2004, 2005, and 2006 respectively.

