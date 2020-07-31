Overlord, SSSS.Gridman Singer Masayoshi Ōishi Announces His Marriage

Partner is a woman outside the entertainment industry

Singer Masayoshi Ōishi announced on Twitter on Friday that he has gotten married to a woman outside the entertainment industry. He assured his fans that he will continue his music and entertainment work as usual and give life his all.

Ōishi has performed theme songs for Overlord (all three seasons), Hand Shakers , Ace of Diamond , Ace of Diamond: Second Season , Prince of Stride: Alternative , and SSSS.Gridman as part of the OxT musical unit with guitarist [email protected] . As a solo artist he has performed theme songs for Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun , Tada Never Falls in Love , and Cop Craft .

He also composed and arranged theme songs for Makura no Danshi and A3! Season Spring & Summer . From early April through May 6, he took a temporary hiatus to undergo vocal cord polyp removal surgery.