Sailor Moon's Luna Inspires Lingerie

Luna's human form in Sailor Moon S: The Movie has inspired a set of lingerie. There are three different sets that can be purchased: a night bra and shorts set, a long camisole with a bra cup attached, or room pants. You can get them in either the Princess Kaguya colors or Black Lady colors.

The items can be ordered through Premium Bandai's official website until August 31, and are expected to ship in December. The night bra and shorts set costs 5,940 yen (approximately US$56), the camisole costs 6,050 yen (approximately US$57), and the room pants cost 3,300 yen (approximately US$31).

Source: Anime! Anime!