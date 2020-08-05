Gundam Offers Video Message of Hope to the World

The Gundam series released a special video on the Gundam.info YouTube channel on Wednesday, expressing a message of hope in humanity's ability to come together during difficult times. The video's audio is in Japanese, and there are subtitles in English, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese.

The video features characters from various Gundam anime throughout the ages. It opens with Mobile Suit Gundam protagonist Amuro Ray saying, "I can see them. I can see people's warm and strong wills." His rival Char Aznable agrees and states: "There's nothing more precious than people caring about each other. And if everyone were able to do that, then maybe we could say that humanity was strong." As their conversation goes on, they affirm that humans are capable of moving the earth with their united will and empathy.

The video then flashes between later Gundam series, with Banagher Links from Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Mikazuki Augus from Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Setsuna F. Seiei from Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Heero Yuy from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , Kamille Bidan from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , and Hathaway Noa from Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway all conveying that they have heard the message and will move forward with one will.

The video features the theme song "The Beyond" by rock band Luna Sea , which was composed to commemorate the Gundam franchise's 40th anniversary.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web