Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Inspires Negligee, Tights

Sakura Matoi and Saber Alter from the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel movies are inspiring negligees and legwear items. The outfits recreate their appearances in the anime very closely. Sakura's legwear item is tights that recreate the red streaks on her legs, while Saber Alter gets knee-high socks fashioned like leg armor.

The items are available for pre-order in Japan through Bandai's online apparel store Bandai Fashion Collection. The legwear items cost 6,600 yen (approximately US$62) each, while the negligees cost 11,000 yen (approximately US$104) each. They are expected to ship in October and December respectively.

The third Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , will open in Japan on August 15, following multiple delays due to COVID-19.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web (Link 2)