Voice Actress Ari Ozawa Marries Musician Hige Driver

Voice actress Ari Ozawa announced on her blog on Monday that she has gotten married to musician Hige Driver . She shared the announcement on the same day as her 28th birthday.

Hige Driver also announced their marriage on Twitter, stating that he has previously had many opportunities to work with Ozawa and was drawn to her diligent personality and sunflower-like smile. Because he has always been subdued when it comes to expressing emotion, he felt true happiness from his heart for the first time from being with her and laughing together. Both artists thanked their fans for their support.

The two worked together on the Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun anime; Ozawa played the protagonist Chiyo, while Hige Driver wrote the lyrics and arrangement of the ED theme song "Uraomote Fortune." They also worked together on Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls and Monster Musume no Iru Nichijō SP , where Ozawa played Papi and Hige Driver composed the OP theme song.

Ari Ozawa is also known for playing Hina Hikawa in the Bang! Dream series, Kirin Tōdō in The Asterisk War , and Linn May in Plunderer . Hige Driver is part of the music staff for the idol mobile game A3! .