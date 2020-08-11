Inuyasha Anime Gets First-Ever Retrospective Exhibition

Exhibition in Tokyo's Parco Factory will run from November 7 to 23

The Inuyasha anime will get its first-ever retrospective exhibition in Tokyo from November 7 to 23. The exhibition will explore the history of the anime and allow visitors to experience the world of Inuyasha .

The exhibition will be held in the Parco Factory in the 7th floor of Ikebukuro's Parco building. It will also travel to Niigata, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka at later dates.

The exhibition was announced in anticipation of the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Han'yō no Yasha Hime ) anime spinoff of Inuyasha , which will debut in Japan on October 3. A collaboration café is also currently running in Tokyo and Osaka, and is scheduled to open in Nagoya in October.

The original 167-episode anime series based on Rumiko Takahashi 's Inuyasha manga ran from 2000-2004. A 26-episode sequel anime titled InuYasha: The Final Act then ran from 2009-2010. The series has inspired four movies and a 30-minute anime short. Viz began releasing the anime on Blu-ray Disc last year.