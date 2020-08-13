Experience Attack on Titan Through Manga-Inspired Feasts

Live Cafe Mixa in Tokyo will run from September 4 to November 1

The Attack on Titan manga is inspiring a collaboration café in Tokyo that will allow visitors to "experience the manga with all five senses." The Live Cafe Mixa, which is located on the 9th floor of Ikebukuro's Mixalive TOKYO building, will serve course set meals inspired by specific manga chapters, which are supplemented by footage and music from the series.

Each course is allotted an 80-minute time slot, which visitors participate in as part of a group banquet. During the first half of the café's collaboration period, from September 4 to October 2, there will be four courses: Course A is inspired by chapter 50 "Scream," Course B is inspired by chapter 80 "The Unknown Soldiers," Course C is inspired by chapter 69 "Friends," and Course D is a limited-time set called "The soldiers' banquet." The lineup will change for the collaboration's second half from October 3 to November 1.

For more information about the menu and purchasing online tickets, check the official website. Note that alcohol is included in the course set, so staff will ask visitors to present their age identification. Each ticket will cost 6,875 yen (approximately US$64) each.

Source: Comic Natalie