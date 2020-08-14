Virtual YouTuber Kaede Higuchi Holds Live Concert in VR

Virtual YouTuber Kaede Higuchi, who belongs to the NIJISANJI agency, will hold a live concert on the Virtual Reality platform VARK on September 5. Fellow NIJISANJI VTuber Mikoto Rindou will participate in the "Gekka-Bijin" concert as a guest.

The performance will only be compatible with the Oculus Quest PlayStation VR headset. Other VR devices such as the Oculus Rift S or the HTC Vive will not be compatible. For those who aren't able to participate in the VR event, it will also be streamed on online video streaming services.

It costs 5,980 yen (approximately US$56) to participate in the VR event, and 4,500 yen (approximately US$42) to watch the stream. Tickets for the VR event can be purchased through VARK's official website, while tickets for the stream will be made available at a later date.

Kaede Higuchi first debuted in February 2018. She is a second-year high school student who lives in VR Kansai . In January 2020, she made her major debut with the Lantis music label. The event marks Higuchi's second live concert; her first was held in the Zepp Osaka Bayside venue on January 12, 2019.

Thanks to dark_ogamiya for the news tip.

Source: VARK, NIJISANJI official Twitter account