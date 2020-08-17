Bleacher Report Launches NBA Playoffs Coverage with Cowboy Bebop OP

WarnerMedia's sports news and culture site Bleacher Report is kicking off its coverage of the NBA Playoffs with a throwback to Cowboy Bebop . The website posted an animated video showcasing the players set in the style of the classic anime's opening sequence and set to Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelt's "TANK!!" Keep your eyes peeled for LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and more basketball stars.

Despite initial hurdles due to COVID-19, the NBA Playoffs are moving forward albeit with cardboard audiences and funnelled in applause. The first four matches are scheduled today and will set the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets, the Brooklyn Nets versus the Toronto Raptors, the Philly 76ers against the Boston Celtics, and the Dallas Mavericks versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Source: The Bleacher Report