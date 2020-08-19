We Never Learn Manga Creator Briefly Comments on act-age Cancellation

We Never Learn manga creator Taishi Tsutsui briefly commented on the cancellation of Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki 's act-age manga on Twitter last week. act-age manga writer Matsuki was arrested on August 8 for suspicion of groping a female middle school student as she was walking in the Nakano ward of Tokyo.

Tsutsui wrote in a now deleted tweet, "In the case of act-age , when it comes to the victims and Usazaki-sensei and considering the feelings of the editorial department and those involved in the stage play, words cannot express the regrets, resentment, and sadness I feel as a fan... It makes me keenly realize how necessary it is to keep in mind how the important people around you feel at all times."

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump brand announced on Monday that sales and distribution of the act-age manga volumes have been indefinitely suspended. That includes the print edition of the 12 existing volumes, as well as the digital edition via Shueisha 's services and via other digital services. Future volumes containing yet uncompiled chapters are also cancelled along with planned merchandise and prizes, excluding gifts offered in this year's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issues 21/22 and 33/34 and Jump Giga 2020 Spring as long as the winners still want them.

The chapter that appeared in this year's combined 36th and 37th issue, which shipped last Tuesday, is the final chapter. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service announced on August 8 that it would not publish the final chapter on its platform. Hori Pro canceled the upcoming stage play adaptation of the manga.

Tsutsui's is currently serializing the Boku-tachi wa Benkyō ga Dekinai Route:if arc of the We Never Learn manga that features the protagonist Nariyuki having endings with other characters in the series. Viz Media publishes the manga in English and the first 13-episode anime season premiered in April 2019 followed by a second season in October 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the anime under the title We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , and is streaming the anime on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow .

