Naruto Fans Pitch Ichiraku Ramen Shop Set to LEGO IDEAS

Set gathers over 9,000 supporters, will be officially reviewed by LEGO at 10,000 supporters

Two Naruto fans are pitching their idea for a LEGO set based on Naruto 's iconic Ichiraku Ramen Shop to LEGO IDEAS in what could potentially become the first ever LEGO set based on an anime/manga series. Their custom set has gathered over 9,000 supporters as of this article's publication; it will be officially reviewed by LEGO and potentially approved for official distribution when it reaches 10,000 supporters.

The fans, who goes by the joint username DadiTwins on LEGO IDEAS, or David y Diego Escalona on YouTube , posted a video showing off their hand-made designs.

The set includes mini-figures of Naruto UZ umaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, Kakashi Hatake, Teuchi Ichiraku, Ayame Ichiraku, and Iruka Umino. Each figure has two faces with different expressions, and they can be equipped with personalized ninja accessories such as kunai and shuriken.

The LEGO IDEAS page also posts regular updates by the aspiring LEGO creators showing off other iconic scenes and locations that they have recreated through LEGO, including Naruto's Shadow Clone Jutsu, the Team 7 group photo, and the bell test with Kakashi.

"The set is perfect for display but also to play with with it," the duo wrote in the page description. "You can recreate different scenes of the series with the minifigs and play with the accessories they include. There is no limit for the imagination and kids would love to revive epic adventures with their favorite heroes!"

Masashi Kishimoto 's Naruto manga debuted in 1999. The series has spawned multiple television adaptations, films, games, as well as a sequel anime and manga series titled Boruto: Naruto Next Generations .

Thanks to John for the news tip.

Source: LEGO IDEAS