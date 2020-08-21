Fate/Grand Order Releases Phone Charger Shaped Like Mash's Shield

The Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime is releasing new merch, including a wireless smartphone changer shaped like Mash's shield. With the dependable kohai by your side, you can trust that your phone will recover its energy safely. When you attach your phone is fully recharged, it will shine with 12 LED lights that are aligned in the shape of a summoning circle.

The video below displays how it works:

The charger costs 7,700 yen (approximately US$73) and is compatible with devices that uses Qi-certified chargers. It can be ordered in Japan through the Abema Shopping online store until September 29, and is expected to ship in mid-January next year.

Other new merch items are also available through the lineup. A limited high-quality print of the illustrations from the anime's second ED "Prover" by milet or the 16th episode ED "Tell Me" by milet for 55,000 yen (approximately US$521). The prints utilize Chara Fine Graph, a printing technology developed by CANON, and sales are capped at only 50 copies each.

Tapestries that are close to life-size are available in two varieties: one that depicts an original illustration of Ishtar and another that depicts Ereshkigal. Each tapestry costs 9,900 yen (approximately US$94). Acrylic figure versions of the illustrations can also be purchased for 1,600 yen (approximately US$15).

Finally, a floral herbarium in the image of Merlin, the Magus of Flowers, is available for 4,950 yen (approximately US$47).

The Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia anime premiered in Japan on October 5. The staff will return to adapt the upcoming Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime, which tells the story of the Final Singularity in the game's first part.

Source: Comic Natalie