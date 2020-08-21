Nezuko's Bamboo Mouthpiece from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Inspires Gum Case

A chewing gum case inspired by Nezuko's bamboo mouthpiece is among the latest merch items to be inspired by the popular Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series. The item will be distributed in Japan through a collaboration giveaway with Japanese confectionery maker Lotte from September 1 to 30.

During the giveaway period, those who purchase Lotte's chewing gum must enter details from their receipt into a form on the campaign website to enter the draw for the giveaway.

The A prize is a gum dispenser, which will go to 100 people. The B prize, which will go to 200 people, is the Nezuko gum case. It also comes with a gum bottle display case depicting Tanjiro battling an enemy. The C prize is a set of five clear files, which will go to 10,000 people. The designs for the clear files were created in collaboration with Lotte's Bikkuriman line of wafer snacks.

More prizes will be announced at a later date.

Source: Comic Natalie