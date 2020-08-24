Official Mr. Osomatsu Video Explains Season 2 in 66 Seconds

In anticipation of the third season's debut in October, the Mr. Osomatsu anime's official YouTube account has released a 66-second explainer video covering the story and characters of the second season.

Why is it 66 seconds long? Because the anime is about a group of six brothers, and there's not actually that much to say about the plot other than the brothers are "pieces of crap" (the video's words, not mine).

The video is narrated by Todomatsu voice actor Miyu Irino , who adopts a seemingly innocent tone of voice as he verbally eviscerates his brothers and the show itself in a classic display of the anime's style of humor.

The anime's staff has also opened a special website looking back on the series so far. Director Yōichi Fujita , series script supervisor and writer Shū Matsubara , season 2 character designer Naoyuki Asano , season 3 character designer Eiji Abiko , and the voice actors of the sextuplets all left comments highlighting their favorite episodes from the anime's second season.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and the second season premiered in Japan in October 2017. The series also inspired a film and various videos. The third season is premiering on TV Tokyo and other channels this October

Source: Comic Natalie