Bump of Chicken Vocalist Motoo Fujiwara Announces His Marriage
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Alternative rock band BUMP OF CHICKEN's vocalist Motoo Fujiwara announced his marriage during the band's "PONTSUKA!!" radio program on Monday. The 41-year-old band member's spouse is not a member of the entertainment industry. Fujiwara described her as an "irreplaceable and precious person."
BUMP OF CHICKEN made their music debut in 2000 and have performed many songs featured in anime and video game series. Over the last 20 years the band has performed themes for the live-action Gatchaman and Parasyte films, One Piece: Dead End, Tales of the Abyss , March comes in like a lion, Blood Blockade Battlefront, Granblue Fantasy, Karakuri Circus, Last Hope, and most recently the Love Me, Love Me Not anime film. Their song "Kinen Satsuei" was part of the Hungry Days Cup Noodle campaign that featured updated versions of classic anime characters and later, One Piece.
Source: Nikkan Sports via Livedoor News